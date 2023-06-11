Rise Of The Beasts: Why Does Every Other Transformers Movie Ignore The Maximals?

Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

The continuity of the live-action "Transformers" films has always been pretty sketchy, even within the five directed by Michael Bay. The series received somewhat of a soft reboot with 2018's "Bumblebee," which took place in 1987. While it ostensibly functioned as a soft reboot of the franchise, it also technically works as a prequel, showing what Bumblebee was up to before he met Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf). "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" supposedly takes place within this same timeline, with the previous cinematic installment being directed referenced when Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) recognizes how Bumblebee made friends with humans before.

However, connecting the two most recent "Transformers" movies with Michael Bay's can prove troublesome, especially now that the Maximals have been introduced. They've been on Earth for a long time, and after the climactic battle, it's assumed they're still around, probably continuing to chill in Peru. But if "Rise of the Beasts" leads into Bayverse, it forces the question of why didn't the Maximals help out during all of those potential world-ending events. The Maximals are even the ones who have to teach Optimus Prime to work alongside the humans, so they likely have just as much of an interest in protecting humanity. So why did they remain in hiding all that time?