The Best Netflix Original Comedy Movies Of 2023 So Far, Ranked
Ever since its inception, Netflix has ushered in a new era in the way we watch our favorite movies and shows. The ever-changing platform has gone from providing a new take on video rental to the media powerhouse it is today, which now produces dozens of its own original films and series every year. But with seemingly endless options popping up every day, it can get overwhelming trying to decide what to watch next for most viewers on just one service, let alone two, three, or even more.
Thankfully, we've done the research and narrowed down this year's best comedy picks on Netflix, as well as some of this year's other highlights. So whether you're a seasoned comedy fanatic or just looking for some light-hearted fun, microwave a bag of popcorn and get ready to laugh because below, we'll be ranking the best Netflix original comedies of the year so far from worst to first.
13. You People
Led by a cast of comedy talent such as Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, and "Seinfeld" Alum Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "You People" sought to blend social commentary with a laugh-a-minute romp. The film sees Hill and London as Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, a new couple who just so happen to be in an interracial relationship. And while that shouldn't be an issue, when their respective families get involved, it turns into a downright disaster of conflicting beliefs and comical misunderstandings.
Despite the capable cast, "You People" still earned mixed reviews from critics, meaning it only just barely made our lineup. On the negative side, some reviewers felt it got bogged down in social commentary that ultimately said little while also relying a bit too heavily on jokes that were less than clever. Reviews leaning on the more positive side, however, emphasized the talents of the cast, with critics like Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly saying: "The movie is much better when it relaxes its death grip on screenwriter-y punchlines and slapstick cringe and just allows its cavalcade of stars to act like actual, you know, people."
12. The (Almost) Legends
Not all of the year's best Netflix original comedies are in English, with "The (Almost) Legends" being one of several Spanish language flicks that we'll be taking a look at. Taking place in the aftermath of their late two-timing father's passing, a pair of half brothers named Romeo (Benny Emmanuel) and Preciado (Harold Azuara) set out to achieve one of his lifelong goals as a final tribute to his memory. That goal of taking first prize in a competitive rally race is easier said than done, as before they can overcome the competition, they have to overcome their own differences.
Perhaps the most stylistic of this year's releases, it's not just the color palette that's over the top in "The (Almost) Legends," extending out its characters and comedic style as well. It might not be a fit for everyone, as decidedly mixed reviews certainly prove, but the madcap comedy still earns its spot as one of the best Netflix original comedies of the year.
11. We Have a Ghost
For the Presley family, a complicated life soon finds a way to become even harder when they decide to purchase a beat-up old home in the Chicago suburbs. Besides the challenges of restoring the aging property, as well as a tenuous relationship between teenage son Kevin (Jahi Winston) and the rest of the family, it soon becomes clear that one of the previous residents never truly left.
No stranger to working on supernatural projects thanks to his time as Jim Hopper on "Stranger Things," actor David Harbour leads as the titular specter in "We Have a Ghost," who we come to learn is named Ernest. After failing spectacularly to terrorize the newest family in the home, Ernest and Kevin wind up becoming an unlikely duo, teaming up to try and find out the truth behind his death, all while trying to dodge a team of government-backed ghost hunters.
Though the film's low score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes suggests that some critics thought it was a title that should have stayed buried, audience reception was much warmer. Positive reviews from fans cited the film's heartwarming tone and solid performances, making it a surefire hit for those looking for a blend of comedy and the paranormal.
10. Murder Mystery 2
As the name implies, "Murder Mystery 2" follows the 2019 Adam Sandler comedy "Murder Mystery," which saw his character of Nick Spitz and his wife Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston) aboard a wealthy socialites yacht on a vacation turned whodunit. A mix of genuine caper and classic Sandler-style comedy, the sequel picks up where we left off, with the couple now turned into a detective duo. This time around, a close friend of theirs is kidnapped during his wedding in France, forcing the crime-solving couple to put all their skills to the test.
A play on more mainstream spy thrillers with a comedic spin, "Murder Mystery 2" delivers on the same banter between Sandler and Aniston and the frantic pace that audiences loved in the first one. And while it may not be a groundbreaking entry in either star's respective filmographies, fans who enjoyed the first flick will find much of the same to laugh at here, making it a fitting sequel worth giving a watch.
9. The Monkey King
Helmed by filmmaker Anthony Stacchi, who got his start working on projects like "Back to the Future" and "The Rocketeer" before going on to direct "The Boxtrolls," "The Monkey King" begins with a monkey (voiced by comedian Jimmy O. Yang) whom his peers reject after failing to protect them. Setting out to right his wrongs and regain the acceptance of his fellow monkeys, he succeeds in vanquishing the demon that bested him before and is subsequently crowned as the king of the monkeys. But instead of stopping there, his own hubris gets the better of him, as the Monkey King now sets off to ascend to the ranks of the gods themselves.
The latest take on a classic Chinese story, "The Monkey King” distinguishes itself by being one of the only movies fit for families on our list (that younger audiences will also enjoy, at least). And even though, unlike its titular character, "The Monkey King" may not break the mold in any way, it still stands as a safe bet for family film-night fun.
8. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
First published in the fall of 2018, "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" took the familiar zombie apocalypse trope and turned it on its head. Instead of the typical gloomy tone and harrowing tales of survival that are practically synonymous with the genre, the manga gave readers a more uplifting spin on the idea. In the face of society's collapse and the undead roaming the earth, the series' main character, Akira Tendou, chooses to make the most of the situation, writing up a bucket list 100 items long made of everything he wants to do with his life before it's inevitably cut short.
Since the manga's release and success, an anime series and now a full-length live-action adaptation have made their debut. Sticking to its horror-comedy roots, the film understandably isn't able to translate everything we see on the pages onto the silver screen. Despite that, what it does keep is the original work's tone, as well as its commentary on the meaning of life, leaving us with a faithful adaptation that doesn't disappoint both first-time viewers and longtime fans of the source material.
7. Love at First Kiss
As anyone who's ever been unlucky in love can attest, it sometimes feels like it would be great to know exactly how a relationship would pan out before investing the time and emotions to get there naturally. Of course, that might risk taking out all of the romance in dating, which is exactly where Javier (Álvaro Cervantes) finds himself in the Spanish language rom-com "Love at First Kiss." He has the ability to see what his romantic future holds with someone just by kissing them — a unique gift that should be pretty useful, right?
Well, for Javier, every vision of the future he's had so far has ended less than happily ever after. Now resigned to his fate of being a bachelor for life, he winds up in a pretty awkward situation after canoodling on his best friend's girlfriend, a situation that's made even more confusing when the kiss turns into the only positive vision of the future he's ever had in his life. From there, things get even more outrageous, with a final love triangle capping off the classic rom-com antics.
6. A Tourist's Guide to Love
It's something of a staple for rom-coms to be set in a country foreign to American audiences, with the atypical setting adding to the sense of adventure needed in a good romance. "A Tourist's Guide to Love" is certainly no exception to the trend, but unlike most, it weaves its faraway setting into the plot, with the career of our main character, Amanda Riley (Rachel Leigh Cook), being integral to the story.
Coming off the heels of a nasty breakup, the American travel executive sets her sights on Vietnam to scout out a local tourism company her employer wants to purchase. While it should just be business as usual for Amanda, it's a little hard to get anything done when she's left head over heels by her tour guide Sinh (Scott Ly), a tricky situation considering the fact that they're technically business rivals. And on top of everything else, partway through her budding romance, the same man who just dumped her ends up tracking Amanda down for one last shot at her heart.
5. The Perfect Find
With plenty of romantic comedies among Netflix's lineup this year, "The Perfect Find" manages to come out on top of the competitive subgenre. Part of what makes it so good is its straightforward premise, with the film seeing Jenna (Gabrielle Union) looking for a fresh start after a life-changing breakup. Deciding to reinvent herself and pursue a career in the world of fashion, it doesn't take long for her to fall head over heels for a new partner named Eric (Keith Powers). It would be complicated enough, considering he's a decade and a half younger than her, but it certainly doesn't help that he's also the son of her new boss, Darcy (Gina Torres).
What follows is Jenna trying to hold down both her powerful new job, as well as her secret relationship with her coworker-turned-boyfriend. Critics praised "The Perfect Find" and especially its lead's performance, with even mixed reviews like the one from LA Times critic Noel Murray saying: "'The Perfect Find' is a strong showcase for Union, who gets to play a lot of notes as Jenna: funny, sexy, anxious, nostalgic, inspired. Even when the movie is too plain, its star is something special."
4. El Conde
Shifting to something a bit different than the titles we've previously covered, "El Conde" is a gritty dark comedy that imagines a world in which vampires are not only real but also call former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet one of their own. The Spanish language film sees the blood sucker's rise and fall through the ages, going from a lowly soldier to the top of the Chilean government by the late 20th century before skulking back into obscurity. Now, after centuries of bloodshed, he finally wants to die, just as a fellow vampire turned enemy begins growing stronger and going on a murderous rampage of his own.
Shot in black and white, the visually distinct film attracted praise from critics and audiences alike and is the latest of a trio of films from Chilean director Pablo Larraín to feature the infamous leader, and certainly the most absurd. Still, "El Conde" brings an oft-forgotten page of history to viewer's attention while also delivering a satisfying mix of comedy and horror that elevates it to one of this year's bests.
3. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Given that the actor has made a name for himself starring in comedies for decades now, with entries over the years ranging from absolutely hilarious to downright awful, Adam Sandler's "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" is thankfully in the former category. The "Punch Drunk Love" star admittedly takes a bit of a back seat this time around, though, instead allowing his daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler to bask in the limelight of one of this year's top Netflix originals.
Based on a novel of the same name by author Fiona Rosenbloom, the coming-of-age flick sees Sunny Sandler in the lead role as Stacy Friedman, a young girl whose Bat Mitzvah is right around the corner. At the same time, she finds herself at odds with her best friend Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) when the two start competing for the heart of the same boy at their school, Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman). It all amounts to a hilariously crass but also touching addition to the ever-growing Sandler family filmography, and one especially worth checking out for anyone who's had their own Bar or Bat Mitzvah to make it that much more relatable.
2. They Cloned Tyrone
As soon as it dropped on Netflix in June of 2023, it was pretty clear that "They Cloned Tyrone" was going to go down as one of the year's best titles, as well as one of its more complicated ones. The breakout comedy was helmed by relative unknown Juel Taylor, who previously co-directed James Franco's "Actor's Anonymous" back in 2017 before going solo for "They Cloned Tyrone." But what it lacks in directorial prestige it more than makes up for with a capable cast of talent, with actors John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris all in star roles.
The violent and gritty comedy all begins when local drug dealer Fontaine (Boyega) is gunned down one day, only to come back to life the very next day. Teaming up with local sex worker Yo-Yo (Parris) and pimp Slick Charles (Foxx), the trio sets out to find out exactly what happened the day before. But what they uncover defies expectation, with a downright surreal twist that's as absurd as it is hilarious. Commended for its originality, flawless satire, and just being plain funny, "They Cloned Tyrone" is a must-watch.
1. Nimona
At the coveted top spot is "Nimona," the part sci-fi, part fantasy animated adventure set in a world where knights in shining armor wield powerful laser weaponry and chaotic shapeshifters such as the titular Nimona live cast out from society. At the center of the story is Ballister Boldheart, a knight set to be honored in a lavish royal ceremony. But when the ceremony goes awry, and our hero finds himself on the run after being falsely accused of regicide, he has no choice but to team up with the plucky outcast to try and clear his name.
Adapted from the pages of a graphic novel bearing the same name, Netflix's "Nimona" earned itself the top spot on our list thanks to receiving near-unanimous praise from audiences and critics alike. After spending years in a development period marked by constant setbacks and delays, the film was rightly lauded for everything from its slick animation to a story that touches on more interesting and important themes than typical children's fare. It may have just a PG rating, but audiences of all ages will surely find plenty to enjoy from the charming tale.