The Ending Of They Cloned Tyrone Explained

This article contains spoilers for "They Cloned Tyrone."

The genre-bending film "They Cloned Tyrone" leaves a lot for audiences to ponder and dissect. This homage to Blaxploitation films could be considered a cousin of Jordan Peele's 2017 debut, "Get Out." Though they diverge greatly, they both deal with the metaphor of white people attempting to hijack and control the bodies of unwilling Black people.

An unlikely group of heroes, Tyrone Fontaine (John Boyega), Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx), and Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), uncover a government operation that has been cloning Black people in low-income neighborhoods in major cities all over America. The goal is to eventually phase out Black Americans over the course of several generations. They've been doing this by drugging products and putting them in Black communities while at the same time kidnapping people for experimentation.

The bootleg Scooby-Doo gang manages to stop these horrifying experiments, but not before some discover they are clones themselves. From the honesty about America's violent history to the satirical representation of topical race issues, "They Cloned Tyrone" has plenty to unpack. First time director Juel Taylor weaves a world worth exploring, so let's get into it, from The Glen to Olympia Black.