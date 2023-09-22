The Ending Of Netflix's Spy Kids: Armageddon Explained

Contains spoilers for "Spy Kids: Armageddon"

Director Robert Rodriguez returns to the world of "Spy Kids" for a new entry that delves into uncharted territory. Not only is it the first film in the franchise to skip theaters and premiere directly on Netflix, but it also doesn't feature anyone from the Cortez family — not even a cameo. Instead, it aims to be a total reboot that focuses on a new family of spies. While Terrence (Zachary Levi) and Nora (Gina Rodriguez) are seasoned spies for the OSS, their children — Tony (Conner Esterson) and Patty (Everly Carganilla) — are totally unaware of their parents' actual jobs. However, after a nefarious tech giant named Rey "The King" Kingston (Billy Magnussen) steals the OSS' powerful AI tech known as Armageddon, Tony and Patty must take on spy roles to save their parents and the world from Kingston's plans.

"Spy Kids: Armageddon" might be the start of a new era for the long-running family-action franchise, but it still feels like a classic entry. There are plenty of wild gadgets that elevate the action and some tech-influenced settings that make for fun fights, especially in the finale. Yet with "Armageddon," Rodriguez takes the opportunity to mix in some interesting themes tied to concerns over our growing dependence on technology that audiences of all ages can connect with. So, let's delve into the film's ending, dissect its themes, and see how this reboot charts a new path for the "Spy Kids" franchise.