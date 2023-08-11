Heart Of Stone Review: Dull Spy Thriller Deserves To Sink Like A Stone

As easy as it is to point blame towards Gadot, a movie star who seems uniquely incapable in the acting department, Harper at least understands how best to utilize her. As with the roles typically inhabited by the dominant Euro action heroes of the 1980s — from Arnold Schwarzenegger to Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren – her character's origin story is never dwelled upon, papering over the fact that she seems unable to speak in any accent other than her own. Without sounding too cruelly dismissive of her admittedly questionable talents as a performer, she's a "personality actress," not a character actress, and any attempts to flesh out Rachel Stone beyond the bare bones of her spy status would prove futile because of it.

Instead, life is breathed into her character in similar ways to the Hollywood efforts of those action stars — the unremarkable screenplay hands her several playful quips, for one, which offers her the illusion of a more well-rounded personality without needing to rely on her to apply any dramatic weight to proceedings. The director understands how to work around her limitations, but this doesn't matter too much when the character she's playing isn't particularly compelling as written.

The movie has an extensive supporting cast of character actors, all of whom have far more difficulty with the lack of dimensions in their respective roles. Gadot may be best suited to a character with very little beyond a handful of core traits, but a murderer's row of far better performers — from Jamie Dornan to Sophie Okonedo — fail to find anything of interest within their respective parts. Certain supporting characters seem to have been reverse-engineered from quirky traits in lieu of more enticing personalities; this certainly seems to be the case for agent Max Bailey (Paul Ready), who seems largely defined by his love of Fleetwood Mac. This is particularly memorable because, despite the number of times he's shown listening to or forcing others to listen to their back catalog, they are never referenced by name; his defining trait was clearly decided in post-production when producers could determine which artist's music they could get the rights to.

As the film progresses there are more twists, turns, and heavily photographed double crosses, none of which quicken the pulse. What does it say about "Heart of Stone" that the most attention-grabbing moments are entirely derivative of previous "Mission: Impossible" films, with several sequences from 2018's "Fallout" followed almost to the letter? A skydiving sequence and a similarly staged motorcycle chase both continue to arouse the suspicions that this movie was created by an algorithm intent on creating an action spectacular to rival those of Cruise. He shouldn't be worried about this movie eating his lunch and taking audiences away from his beloved theaters, however. Even as the box office receipts suggest audiences are growing tired of his long-running franchise, this lazy attempt at mimicking its formula is a reminder as to why the "Mission: Impossible" movies are special in the first place.

"Heart of Stone" hits Netflix on August 11.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the film being covered here wouldn't exist.