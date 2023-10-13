Every Warner Bros. Movie Of 2023 So Far, Ranked By Box Office

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros., one of the oldest and longest-running American movie studios. It's a momentous occasion that speaks to how well Warner Bros. has managed to navigate a wide range of cinematic trends over the years, and just how many classics the studio has produced during its storied history. Fascinatingly, though, the 2023 domestic box office scene has been anything but a never-ending party for the studio. In this particular year, Warner Bros. has experienced some of its biggest highs as a studio, but also endured some notable box office bombs that will go down in history for all the wrong reasons.

Examining the lowest-to-highest-grossing Warner Bros. movies of 2023 at the domestic box office, it's clear the studio is capable of churning out successes that shape the culture, or at least solid box office returns that provide fleeting entertainment for the masses. However, the most disappointing financial performers for the studio this year (particularly its trio of DC Comics blockbusters) also demonstrate that even a studio with as impressive a legacy as Warner Bros. can make grave mistakes. As the folks at Warner Bros. continue to celebrate the studio's 100th anniversary, let's stay firmly in the here and now by examining the highs and lows of its 2023 domestic box office haul.