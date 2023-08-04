The Ending Of Meg 2: The Trench Explained

Contains spoilers for "Meg 2: The Trench"

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, here comes "Meg 2: The Trench" to reignite fears about going into the ocean. The sequel to the 2018 film "The Meg," "Meg 2: The Trench" follows Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) being called back into action to explore the Trench, the deepest point of the ocean and the closed-off home of underwater beasties like the Megalodon. A seemingly routine voyage to the Trench ends up colliding with the escape of a Megalodon raised in captivity and the discovery of some kind of corporate outfit mining for rare materials in the Trench. All of these disparate plotlines, plus the existence of several other dangerous critters, collide once the ending of "Meg 2: The Trench" gets underway.

Though not as relentlessly loud or visually disorienting as the finales of other blockbusters like the Michael Bay "Transformers" movies, there's still a lot going on in the ending of "Meg 2: The Trench." Given how many storylines this stretch of the movie juggles, not to mention how often we keep cutting to various plotlines, it can be easy to lose track of all the oceanic mayhem. To offer some clarity on these final scenes, let's explore the ending of "Meg 2: The Trench" and what its big blow-out between man and shark means for the future of the franchise.