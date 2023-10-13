What The 40-Year-Old Virgin Cast Looks Like Today

The year is 2005, and all of a sudden, a writer-director named Judd Apatow is the biggest thing around thanks to his hit comedy "The 40-Year-Old Virgin." Sure, producing "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" the year before helped put Apatow on the map, but the story of a kind but lonely man who hasn't found love after four decades helped really establish Apatow as one of the most important filmmakers of his kind. Led by Steve Carell — who was still at the beginning of his tenure as Michael Scott on "The Office" — "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" is a special movie because it never makes a fool or a joke out of Carell's titular virgin Andy, who's a sweet and well-intentioned guy who simply missed his chance time and time again.

The movie is a certifiable classic and led to more Apatow flicks like "Knocked Up" and "Funny People," which both also approached the emotional and internal workings of its characters with Apatow's characteristic sensitivity and care. Like Apatow's later movies, "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" also featured a star-studded cast alongside Carell. So, what do they look like now?