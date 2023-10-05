The Ending Of Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Explained

After three seasons of murder and friendship, "Only Murders in the Building" is one of the most reliable shows currently on the air. Even if you're not typically a fan of murder shows, you'll like "Only Murders" because it is so much more than that. It stars the unbeatable trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with the latter providing the perfect youthful counterpart to her co-stars. In addition to the natural chemistry between the leads, it also has enough clever plotting and silly asides to keep you laughing as you try to guess who the culprit is at the end.

If that wasn't enough, the show gives you plenty to think about, which this season includes the bonds of friendship, the pressures of fame, and what a mother will do for her child. In this season, the show takes a turn, spending just as much time in the theater as it does in the central three's apartment building, the Arconia, demonstrating the show can evolve too. In fact, "Only Murders in the Building" continues to get bolder and brasher while still maintaining the heart that we've come to know and love. But how did this season end and what did it all mean? And, perhaps most importantly, how did the final moments set up the next season? Here is the ending of Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" explained.