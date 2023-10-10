Aquaman 2: Depp-Heard Trial Documents Leak Allegations Of On-Set Feuds & Rumors
Lately, things haven't been great for the DC Universe. "Blue Beetle" tanked at the box office, meaning DC Studios has had four back-to-back movie failures — a fact that doesn't bode well for the upcoming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." During the last few years, "Aquaman" star Amber Heard has been entangled in a series of highly public legal battles with her allegedly abusive ex, Johnny Depp. Fans of Depp developed a strangely toxic and parasocial relationship with the trial — asking for Heard to be replaced in the "Aquaman" sequel.
As the Snyderverse era nears its end, Heard and the DCU would likely welcome a win. However, a new report by Variety has further muddied these complicated waters. Before we proceed, it should be pointed out that the aforementioned article doesn't contain direct quotes from Heard. Instead, much of its information stems from notes that were taken by her therapist — Dr. Dawn Hughes — during private sessions and unnamed industry sources. Originally, the notes from Heard's therapist surfaced on Reddit in September — after Depp's fans paid for the release of these court documents. Additionally, this outlet published this piece during the ongoing 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, so neither Heard nor Momoa can currently address these allegations to the press.
According to the article's allegations, multiple people behind the upcoming film — including director James Wan — wanted to fire Heard. "'[Wan] raised his voice @ me — 'I can't even post about Aquaman' — made it like it was my fault – I said 'I'm sorry,'" the notes described Heard saying. "Nobody could take selfies with me on set given blackout."
The documents allege that Jason Momoa was drunk on set and tried to get Heard fired
However, the biggest bombshell in the allegations is the notes implying that "Aquaman 2" star Jason Momoa wanted to get rid of Heard and taunted her while dressed like Depp. "Jason said he wanted me fired," this part of the notes read. "Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too."
But these allegations are in clear conflict with earlier information that Momoa fought to keep Heard in "Aquaman 2." In all likelihood, we'll have to wait until the SAG-AFTRA strike ends before Momoa's people comment on the situation. For the time being, insiders have vehemently denied these allegations — stating that Heard and Momoa had a good relationship on the set. "Jason works his a** off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn't show up drunk to set," one source said. "And he isn't dressing like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style." A DC representative has also denied the allegations and praised Momoa's professionalism.
Similarly, the studio has also denied the allegations against James Wan. "James is known for treating members of his cast and crew with the utmost respect and for fostering a positive, collaborative environment on set — the 'Aquaman' films were no exception," a DC spokesperson said.
And then there is Elon Musk
According to this outlet's multiple sources, Warner Bros. wasn't originally going to include Amber Heard in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" — citing chemistry issues with Momoa. Strangely, the notes allege that the reason she ended up in the movie was none other than Heard's former partner, Elon Musk, who threatened litigation against Warner Bros. However, the Musk of it all reportedly happened in 2018 and was seemingly unconnected to the Heard-Depp trial.
Due to the timing of the Variety article, Momoa, Heard, and other parties may only be able to comment on the news extremely belatedly — if at all. Musk hasn't shared his version of the events, either. As such, there's a chance that the notes and the allegations they contain will resurface in the news in the foreseeable future. Count on Looper to keep you informed about the situation.