Aquaman 2: Depp-Heard Trial Documents Leak Allegations Of On-Set Feuds & Rumors

Lately, things haven't been great for the DC Universe. "Blue Beetle" tanked at the box office, meaning DC Studios has had four back-to-back movie failures — a fact that doesn't bode well for the upcoming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." During the last few years, "Aquaman" star Amber Heard has been entangled in a series of highly public legal battles with her allegedly abusive ex, Johnny Depp. Fans of Depp developed a strangely toxic and parasocial relationship with the trial — asking for Heard to be replaced in the "Aquaman" sequel.

As the Snyderverse era nears its end, Heard and the DCU would likely welcome a win. However, a new report by Variety has further muddied these complicated waters. Before we proceed, it should be pointed out that the aforementioned article doesn't contain direct quotes from Heard. Instead, much of its information stems from notes that were taken by her therapist — Dr. Dawn Hughes — during private sessions and unnamed industry sources. Originally, the notes from Heard's therapist surfaced on Reddit in September — after Depp's fans paid for the release of these court documents. Additionally, this outlet published this piece during the ongoing 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, so neither Heard nor Momoa can currently address these allegations to the press.

According to the article's allegations, multiple people behind the upcoming film — including director James Wan — wanted to fire Heard. "'[Wan] raised his voice @ me — 'I can't even post about Aquaman' — made it like it was my fault – I said 'I'm sorry,'" the notes described Heard saying. "Nobody could take selfies with me on set given blackout."