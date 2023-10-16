Barbie Concept Design Transforms Oppenheimer Star Cillian Murphy Into Ken

Barbenheimer is a phenomenon that likely won't be replicated for quite some time. During this period, which saw audiences celebrate the simultaneous July 21 release of contrasting blockbusters "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," fans across social media found their own ways to commemorate the experience. One artist even went as far as giving the main star of Christopher Nolan's chilling epic a fantastic plastic makeover.

The piece, created by Instagram artist @renderdriver, envisions actor Cillian Murphy as none other than Ken from "Barbie," using the viral template generator that allows anyone to insert themselves into the "Barbie" poster. Barbie's airhead beach-loving companion is a far cry from Murphy's take on tormented physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, but that irony is part of what makes the piece so deliciously irresistible. It's obvious the "Batman Begins" star's face has been cut out and photoshopped onto a body that isn't his, but the artist makes up for this by using one of Murphy's goofier expressions to fit the (no pun intended) tongue-in-cheek tone that much of the marketing for "Barbie" capitalized on. The artist later made a similar piece placing Margot Robbie's Barbie — still sporting her stylish pink fashion sense, of course — into the grim world of "Oppenheimer."

Part of what makes these over-the-top mashups so amusing is that they are likely the closest we'll ever see these vastly differing worlds collide. But that doesn't mean the door to that possibility is closed entirely.