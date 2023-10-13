Loki Season 2 Theory: Sylvie May Be Pulling WandaVision's Darkest Trick

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 2 — "Breaking Brad"

Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) is in a better place in "Loki" Season 2 than she is for most of Season 1. Strangely enough, said place turns out to be a physical location – namely, a McDonald's restaurant in Broxton, Oklahoma. While Episode 1 shows her arriving on this particular timeline branch in 1982, walking into the restaurant, and announcing that she wants to try everything, Episode 2 heavily suggests that she's talking not about the menu but about all the ordinary life stuff she's missed out on during her countless years of struggle. She's now working at the restaurant and seemingly having a whale of a time ... at least, until Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the Time Variance Authority once again disrupt her peace.

TVA interruptions notwithstanding, Sylvie's new McDonald's life appears to be quite pleasant. So why was Marvel worried about bringing the fast food company to the MCU for "Loki" Season 2? Could the studio's concern suggest a less pleasant plot twist at some point down the line? If you combine this possibility with the general unpredictability of the show and the way everything at the Broxton McDonald's seems to be flowing just a little too smoothly, it can be tempting to suspect that things aren't what they appear to be.

Might Sylvie be using her powers to create a safe haven? Could she be controlling the area to create a perfect little life for herself, much like Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) does with her Westview hex on "WandaVision"? Let's take a closer look at the situation.