Marvel Was 'Worried' About Bringing [SPOILER] To The MCU In Loki Season 2

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 2

Some Loki variants might concern themselves with their glorious purpose, but Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) doesn't seem to care for such things. After all, how much glory is there left for a trickster god who has already climbed the highest mountain by killing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and allowing every timeline branch to break loose?

Perhaps because of this, among the references you missed in "Loki" Season 2 is that the premiere ends with Sylvie becoming enamored with a McDonald's in Broxton, Oklahoma, circa 1982. Episode 2 reveals that her declaration of intent to try everything includes working as a cashier at said McDonald's. She seems to approach her mundane new life with every sign of enjoyment ... that is, until Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), and Hunter X-5 (Rafael Casal) turn up.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to product placement, from Baskin-Robbins' appearances in Ant-Man's (Paul Rudd) story — including a very cynical one in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" that only adults notice – to various Audi cars constantly turning up in MCU films. Despite this, the makers of "Loki" were hesitant to include McDonald's in the Season 2 story. "I was worried that McDonald's would think we wanted to do something ironic or make fun of them," executive producer Kevin Wright told Fast Company. "But we were selling an earnest story, a love letter to nostalgia through a character's eyes who will see all of the novelty and joy of it."