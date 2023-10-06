Easter Eggs And References You Missed In Loki Season 2
Contains spoilers for "Loki," Season 2
Ever since the first episode of the first season, which showed a bunch of Infinity Stones stuffed in the back of a drawer, "Loki" has established itself as a show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that gleefully includes Easter eggs at every opportunity. Because, really, how could it not, with the multiverse opening up so many possibilities? In the first season alone, there were countless Easter eggs, ranging from a sly nod to "Iron Man" to a homage to the birthplace of Marvel Comics writer Mark Gruenwald.
"Loki" Season 2 promises plenty more where that came from. In the trailer alone, there are movie posters that allude to obscure characters from Marvel comics, as well as glimpses of a certain character's favorite water vehicle. Of course, there's a lot going on in the second season, so we don't blame you if you missed a few. Join us as we break down every Easter egg and reference in "Loki" Season 2.
The posters in the TVA
The Time Variance Authority (TVA) is loaded with signs and informational posters, each written in the same bland corporate language that is the hallmark of any bureaucracy. These signs reward eagle-eyed viewers with sly jokes and visual gags. For instance, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) walk through a hallway containing a sign that says, "Minimize chit chat in the cafeteria, please. Limit your lunch break to 17 minutes." Why the lunch break is such a precise, random number, we have no idea. You would think that, for an organization whose employees can live for more than a thousand years, the TVA could spare some time for a little chit chat.
Meanwhile, in the Repairs and Advancements room, you can glimpse two signs in the background: one that outlines "Pneumatic Tube Etiquette" and another that says "Temperamental TemPad? Don't delay, repair it today." Deeper into that department, the characters pass a sign that reads, "Are you meant to be down here?" This feeble warning is probably unlikely to stop trespassers.
Even the end credits contain some Easter eggs. One poster warns, "Check your suit for defects before entry," something that Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) fails to do with Mobius when he suits up. Another reads, "Behave or get your clock cleaned." It depicts Miss Minutes standing on the chest of a TVA employee — something that seems altogether possible, judging by the clips from the trailer showing an angry Miss Minutes growing to monstrous size.
The meaning of OB's name
It's no coincidence that Ke Huy Quan's character is called Ouroboros (or OB for short). Fittingly for a series starring a character from Norse mythology, Ouroboros is also a mythological reference. The name refers to the symbol of a serpent devouring its own tail, which is meant to represent an infinite cycle. In Norse mythology, this creature was known as Jörmungandr or The Midgard Serpent. According to Norse mythology, Jörmungandr is actually one of Loki's children, which has sparked some interesting fan theories.
The name "Ouroboros" has popped up in Marvel comics a few times. For one, the 2015 comic "Silver Surfer" #11 contains a character called Admiral Ouroboros. In this issue, the Silver Surfer becomes stuck in a time loop, not unlike the way that Loki is timeslipping. Meanwhile, 2005's "She-Hulk" Vol. 2 #3 contains a TVA judge by that name, though in this case it was spelled "Orobourous."
Most likely, OB is not a reference to the comics. If you think about his role in the story, then the mythological parallel is obvious. The timeline (shown in Season 1 to be a loop) looks an awful lot like a snake, while the Temporal Loom (which gathers the disparate threads of time and weaves them together into a single strand) could easily be the snake's head. The timestream is effectively a snake eating its own tail, and if you consider that OB is now tasked with repairing the Temporal Loom, his name makes perfect sense.
The significance of Broxton, Oklahoma
The post-credits sequence for Episode 1 shows Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) traveling to Broxton, Oklahoma. This may just seem like a random place on a random timeline, but it will actually be familiar to observant Marvel fans. The town was mentioned in another Marvel TV series, though this one was not officially part of the MCU. In "Agent Carter," Broxton happens to be the town where one of the series' villains, Whitney Frost (Wynn Everett), grew up. The episode, titled "Smoke and Mirrors," shows a precocious young Frost (Ivy George) misunderstood by everyone in her small town.
The town also has ties to Thor in the comics. In "Fantastic Four" #536-537, Oklahoma is actually where Thor's hammer Mjolnir falls to Earth. After Asgard's destruction, Thor builds a new Asgard in the local town of Broxton during the 2007 "Thor" comic series by J. Michael Straczynski. Many fans believe this comic heavily influenced the 2011 "Thor" movie, with its storyline following Thor in rural America (though in the movie it was New Mexico instead of Oklahoma).
But what does that have to do with the "Loki" TV series? It turns out that Straczynski's comic was the first to introduce the character of Lady Loki. In fact, he was credited in the first season of "Loki" for creating the character that inspired Sylvie. So it's fitting that Sylvie's first appearance in Season 2 is in Broxton, the place where her character was "born" (so to speak).