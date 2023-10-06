Easter Eggs And References You Missed In Loki Season 2

The Time Variance Authority (TVA) is loaded with signs and informational posters, each written in the same bland corporate language that is the hallmark of any bureaucracy. These signs reward eagle-eyed viewers with sly jokes and visual gags. For instance, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) walk through a hallway containing a sign that says, "Minimize chit chat in the cafeteria, please. Limit your lunch break to 17 minutes." Why the lunch break is such a precise, random number, we have no idea. You would think that, for an organization whose employees can live for more than a thousand years, the TVA could spare some time for a little chit chat.

Meanwhile, in the Repairs and Advancements room, you can glimpse two signs in the background: one that outlines "Pneumatic Tube Etiquette" and another that says "Temperamental TemPad? Don't delay, repair it today." Deeper into that department, the characters pass a sign that reads, "Are you meant to be down here?" This feeble warning is probably unlikely to stop trespassers.

Even the end credits contain some Easter eggs. One poster warns, "Check your suit for defects before entry," something that Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) fails to do with Mobius when he suits up. Another reads, "Behave or get your clock cleaned." It depicts Miss Minutes standing on the chest of a TVA employee — something that seems altogether possible, judging by the clips from the trailer showing an angry Miss Minutes growing to monstrous size.