Loki Producer Has A Major Hope For Tom Hiddleston's Marvel Future

Tom Hiddleston's Loki has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the very beginning, becoming a standout in the "Thor" films and serving as the main antagonist of 2012's "Avengers." Though he meets his end at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) during the events of 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War," the God of Mischief has resumed his MCU run. The time travel shenanigans of the Disney+ series "Loki" have allowed the character to endure via a variant from another timeline, and he has quickly become a main player in the MCU's Multiverse Saga.

As Hiddleston's Loki continues to run amok in the MCU, one has to wonder what the minds at Marvel Studios have in store for the character going forward. According to "Loki" executive producer Kevin Wright, hopefully, there's more to this chapter of his story than working with the Time Variance Authority and stopping Kang's (Jonathan Majors) evil schemes. When directly asked if the titular character will be pulled into the greater MCU again, the producer said: "I think the sun shining on Loki and Thor once again has always been the priority of the story we're telling," he shared with Variety, teasing a highly-anticipated reunion between Loki and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) down the line.

Of course, a meeting this big can't simply occur out of the blue. Wright notes that there's some work to be done with Loki before it can happen.