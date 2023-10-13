Whatever Happened To BedJet After Shark Tank?

There are good "Shark Tank" pitches, there are bad "Shark Tank" pitches, and then there's BedJet, which deserves to be in a class of its own within the pantheon of the show's most disastrous presentations. As with most pitches, things start well for Mark Aramli, who is seeking $250,000 for a 10% equity stake in his company. Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec all have a go with the product and largely enjoy its simple application.

The potential investors aren't as comforted when they hear BedJet has yet to go into production. However, Aramli informs them he's made $50,000 in sales from the Kickstarter campaign. He throws the sharks into an even bigger frenzy when he shares that the product is planned to retail at $499, with Barbara Corcoran noting that it costs more than the mattress itself. Nevertheless, Aramli chugs on and describes the success they've found while attending trade shows. All the major bedding manufacturers commented positively on the product, and requests for buyer samples have been coming in, including a $1.1 million purchase order from A.H. Beard, Australia's largest mattress company. Kevin O'Leary still can't get over the price point, saying, "The devil himself won't pay you for that."

Lori Greiner tries getting a question in, but Aramli's attention goes to O'Leary and Corcoran, who are also shooting out remarks. Upset that she's being ignored, Greiner goes out. The other sharks follow suit, not seeing any merit within the product, even for premium mattress buyers. Aramli attempts to appease Greiner and tell the sharks about their retail partnerships, but they don't take the bait, and he leaves without a deal.