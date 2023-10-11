Every NCIS Show Has The Exact Same Problem

When it comes to high-profile, old-school military police procedurals, viewers have plenty of options on TV. There's "NCIS," for one. There's also a series called "NCIS: Hawai'i." Reruns okay? Check out the recently ended "NCIS: Los Angeles," and "NCIS: New Orleans," which wrapped up in 2021. If you're into international stuff, you can even be a little adventurous and give "NCIS: Sydney" a try. How's that for variety?

Okay, so there's a reason behind all those "NCIS" shows, of course. The original has been a massive workhorse for CBS, to the point that it can still dominate the Nielsen charts in 2023. Still, while it does command a loyal and sizeable viewership, it's not the kind of show that sticks to mind. All of the "NCIS" shows tend to repeat the same story beats, and while this reliability has allowed "NCIS" to plant its feet firmly into the land of comfort food, it has also effectively removed the show from the cultural zeitgeist. In other words, "NCIS" has become the kind of franchise your elderly relatives watch and discuss on Facebook. That's not an exaggeration, by the way – in 2020, the median age of viewers watching "NCIS" was 65.3 years.

So, why hasn't "NCIS" been able to attract younger audiences? Sure, it has never pretended to be anything other than a popcorn case-of-the-week procedural, but there's a specific problem that every "NCIS" show has in common: these days, the franchise's shows barely count as procedurals, because they're actually far closer to soap operas.