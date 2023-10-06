Lines In Ahsoka That Are More Important Than You Think

There was a time when "Star Wars" told a linear story centered around one (particularly high in midichlorian-count) bloodline. Today, "Star Wars" is an ever-expanding universe of interconnected stories that jump around time and space and spin ever farther away from the Skywalkers' orbit (though even in projects that aren't explicitly about them, it seems there's always room for Anakin, Luke, or Leia). The new center of the "Star Wars" galaxy, however, could be Ahsoka Tano, played in live-action by Rosario Dawson since her debut appearance in Season 2 of "The Mandalorian." Ahsoka was one of the primary characters in what is, at least in terms of runtime, the franchise's most lore-dense project to date, "The Clone Wars." She's a creation of current Executive Creative Director of Lucasfilm Dave Filoni, who also heads up the series named after her. And she's a character who's come into contact with characters from several other "Star Wars" films and shows.

"Ahsoka" Season 1, all eight parts of which are now airing in their entirety on Disney+, begins the process of knitting together the disparate "Star Wars" projects from the last 20 or so years. Its actual storyline is quite linear and condensed, but Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) return combined with the introduction of an entirely new galaxy means big things for the overall continuity and scope of the "Star Wars" saga. As such, "Ahsoka" is loaded with words, phrases, and lines that point forward and backward, from obscure "Star Wars" references to mythology and literature from our own galaxy. These are the hidden meanings you may have missed in Season 1 of "Ahsoka."