Ahsoka: What Is Magick In Star Wars & How Is It Connected To The Force?

The Force has been a cornerstone of the "Star Wars" universe since it began, flowing through and connecting all things and even granting some individuals spectacular abilities. Though it has factored into countless franchise entries, from movies to television shows to books, it's still shrouded in mystery. Every now and again, fans are shown a new way in which the Force operates, adding a new dimension to "Star Wars" in the process. For instance, it has been shown that it can be manipulated through the avenue of Force Sorcery, also known as magick.

In canon, the concept of magick is first explored via "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which puts a spotlight on the Nightsister witches of Dathomir. Through their connection to the Force, they practice their magick in the shadows, using it for various purposes. The powerful Mother Talzin (Barbara Goodson) uses it to extend her lifespan, restore Darth Maul's (Sam Witwer) mind, construct his robotic legs, and turn Savage Opress (Clancy Brown) into a hulking beast. Other uses of magick include invisibility, teleportation, resurrection, and more. Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) even uses it to activate Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) map on the Disney+ series "Ahsoka."

Evidently, a proficient user of Force magick wields vast power. Thus, it's no surprise that the Nightsisters were seen as a threat and targeted.