What Is Star Wars' Fulcrum? Ahsoka & Andor's Secret Link Explained

The codename "Fulcrum" has made the rounds in the "Star Wars" universe, traversing different eras in the franchise's ever-expanding timeline. It's used for the first time during the era of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" as a subspace communications frequency created by Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter). He uses it to communicate with several notable names, such as Senator Bail Organa (Phil LaMarr) and the leader of the Onderon rebels, Saw Gererra (Andrew Kishino). Skywalker's former padawan, Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) later adopts it during the show's final season.

Tano continues to use Fulcrum on "Star Wars Rebels," specifically forming an underground network to counteract the oppression of the Galactic Empire. Following her supposed death, various Rebel agents such as Alexsandr Kallus (David Oyelowo) use it for various missions and to contact fellow Rebels about sensitive information. Even Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "Andor" fame adopts it for a time while working to build the strength of the Rebel Alliance as the Galactic Civil War rages on.

Though it's far from a focal point of the "Star Wars" story, there's something poetic about the enduring nature of the Fulcrum name and how its use evolves throughout the franchise.