Ahsoka Episode 4 Hides A Huge Star Wars Live-Action Debut Most Fans Missed

At this point, it's clear that watching "Star Wars Rebels" before "Ahsoka," while not mandatory, improves the overall viewing experience. However, as if the live-action debuts of Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) weren't enough, incredibly eagle-eyed "Star Wars" fans spotted yet another fan-favorite "Rebels" character in the latest episode.

In Episode 4, "Part Four: Fallen Jedi," Hera assembles a small group of Rebel fighters to assist Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine on Seatos. In the very definition of a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, as Hera enters the Ghost, fans can catch a glimpse of a photo of Kanan Jarrus hanging on the cockpit controls of the "Rebels" ship. It's only visible for a split second, requiring ample squinting, but technically, it serves as the Jedi's official live-action debut.

Once it hit Twitter, it didn't take long for the picture to send "Star Wars" fans into a frenzy, scrambling to enhance it as much as possible to see if it was a photo of Freddie Prinze Jr., who voiced Kanan in "Rebels." Twitter user @bryaneward gave fans their best possible look, placing the blurry image of Kanan beside one of Prinze Jr., and the results, while inconclusive, somewhat resemble the actor. However, we wouldn't bet money on Prinze Jr. returning.