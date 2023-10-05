Deadpool 3 Concept Design Enlists Taylor Swift As The X-Men's Dazzler
Taylor Swift is on a short break from her record-setting, career-spanning Eras Tour. Lately, she's been seen spending time at NFL games, watching her (rumored) new beau Travis Kelce play ball. After attending a game on September 24 where the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears, marking a victory for Kelce's team, Swift reappeared a week later at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey with a full squad in tow to see Kelce and the Chiefs beat the New York Jets.
That squad, though, raised some serious eyebrows ... namely because some major Marvel Cinematic Universe stars joined the pop superstar. Swift and Blake Lively have been friends for years, so the fact that Lively's husband — and Swift's friend in his own right — Ryan Reynolds was there isn't too shocking. The two attendees with her that really sparked interest were Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman — considering that Levy is the director of "Deadpool 3," and Jackman will reprise his iconic role as Wolverine alongside Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth in the upcoming MCU film.
Of course, this only lent credence to circulating rumors that Swift might become the MCU's Dazzler. Is Swift palling around with Jackman and Levy because she's going to show up in "Deadpool 3?" Only time will tell, but fans are creating some pretty incredible art depicting Swift as the superhero.
One Swiftie made an incredible fan poster of Taylor Swift as Dazzler
If you're somehow unfamiliar with the concept of the Eras Tour, it's this: Taylor has been making music since she was a preteen, and with ten studio albums and three re-recordings under her sparkly belt, she's got a lot of music to perform live. Whether it's the all-black outfits of 2017's "reputation," the heart-shaped sunglasses of 2012's "Red," cottage-core chic from 2020's Grammy-winning "folklore," or the recent 1970s feel of "Midnights," each album has debuted with a different aesthetic and vibe. Fans are showing up to Eras Tour stops dressed in outfits paying homage to Swift's different eras, and over on Instagram, artist Stephen Defendi paid tribute to Swift's chameleonic career by depicting Dazzler throughout her various musical eras.
Defendi's Instagram features multiple takes on Swift's Dazzler, mostly from her "1989" era, where she rocked a short bob haircut and a lot of crop tops. In one post, he says, "I don't always draw Dazzler, but when I do, it's always Taylor." Clearly, this artist loves the idea of Swift playing the superhero, and considering the thousands of likes on his artwork, he's definitely not alone.
There's a lot of great fan art of Taylor Swift as Dazzler - will it really happen in the MCU?
Dazzler #Deadpool3 #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/1TIEbZOFZJ— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) October 4, 2023
Unsurprisingly, there is a lot of fan art in the world visualizing Taylor Swift as Dazzler. There's no denying that the singer-songwriter would be a great pick to play the part. Dazzler's superhero power is — and we are not making this up — that she can turn sound vibrations into powerful beams of light and energy, which seems like an obvious leap for a powerhouse performer like Swift. Technically, Halston Sage played Dazzler in 2019's "Dark Phoenix," so the Marvel character has already made her on-screen debut. However, fan theories have suspected that "Deadpool 3" will kill Fox's Marvel Universe. Maybe this is the perfect time for TSwfit to grab the microphone.
Will she show up in the MCU as Dazzler, though? Honestly, it's too soon to say. Reynolds really loves a cheeky cameo, like when he got Brad Pitt to show up as an invisible fighter in "Deadpool 2" only to die immediately. And, again, Reynolds and Swift are close friends: She has previously said that Reynolds and Lively are two of the first people she plays her music for during her writing process. But nothing is certain, especially when you consider just how busy Swift is between the Eras Tour and her upcoming feature film deal with Searchlight. In the immortal words of Taylor, "No one knows." Will we too realize this was only a dream?