Deadpool 3 Concept Design Enlists Taylor Swift As The X-Men's Dazzler

Taylor Swift is on a short break from her record-setting, career-spanning Eras Tour. Lately, she's been seen spending time at NFL games, watching her (rumored) new beau Travis Kelce play ball. After attending a game on September 24 where the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears, marking a victory for Kelce's team, Swift reappeared a week later at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey with a full squad in tow to see Kelce and the Chiefs beat the New York Jets.

That squad, though, raised some serious eyebrows ... namely because some major Marvel Cinematic Universe stars joined the pop superstar. Swift and Blake Lively have been friends for years, so the fact that Lively's husband — and Swift's friend in his own right — Ryan Reynolds was there isn't too shocking. The two attendees with her that really sparked interest were Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman — considering that Levy is the director of "Deadpool 3," and Jackman will reprise his iconic role as Wolverine alongside Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth in the upcoming MCU film.

Of course, this only lent credence to circulating rumors that Swift might become the MCU's Dazzler. Is Swift palling around with Jackman and Levy because she's going to show up in "Deadpool 3?" Only time will tell, but fans are creating some pretty incredible art depicting Swift as the superhero.