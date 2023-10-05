Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra Loki Ad Has 5 Marvel Easter Eggs You Likely Missed

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might be one of the most powerful smartphones on the market right now, but according to a new commercial, it's one of the most powerful items in the MCU's multiverse. The ad from the South Korean electronics giant, set in the world of "Loki," finds a TVA agent using the company's latest flagship to track down the trickster god's whereabouts as they and their partner hop across time (via Samsung UK on YouTube).

As they chase their Loki variant across time, the Galaxy-toting member of the TVA pair uses the phone's night photography mode to enhance clues, takes advantage of its in-camera translation feature to make sense of some ancient Latin text, and snaps some high-resolution photos with the 200-megapixel camera along the way. Back at the TVA building, another agent asks if the device is a tempad, to which our Samsung enthusiast agent replies, "You can't get this kind of quality with a tempad," perhaps forgetting that a tempad literally lets you time travel.

While the ad predictably focuses on the S23 Ultra's camera capabilities, one moment contains some fun MCU Easter eggs. As the TVA agent pulls the phone from a drawer, we can clearly see other items of note, including references to "Guardians of the Galaxy, " "Doctor Strange," and more.