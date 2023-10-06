Aquaman 2's Box Office Won't Suffer The Shazam Curse

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will likely make waves at the box office, succeeding where 2023's other DC films have failed.

It's no surprise that DC is in dire straits right now. Following several box office bombs and underperformers, the studio has decided to call it curtains on their current "cinematic universe," paving the way for James Gunn and Peter Safran to lead the franchise in a new direction. Because Gunn and Safran were appointed as DC bosses earlier this year, though, it left 2023's already planned slate in a peculiar position: this year's output, which included "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "The Flash," "Blue Beetle," and finally "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," are projects which essentially have minimal influence on the future DCU.

Cinemagoers picked up on this, blatantly rejecting the second "Shazam!" flick. The film wrapped up its theatrical run with a mere $133 million — barely outpacing its modest $125 million budget. The sequel's numbers were surprising considering the debut film starring Zachary Levi as the cheery hero made over $360 million back in 2019. The drop between the first "Shazam!" and "Fury of the Gods" is quite damning, illustrating just how much goodwill DC has lost with the general public, and the amount of indifference that its films have generated — a sentiment confirmed with "The Flash" barely grossing $108 million domestically.

Arthur Curry, though, could turn the tide. DC might just have a winner on its hands with "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the sequel to the shared universe's highest-grossing flick thus far. With an impressive premise, visuals that demand a big screen, and a widely beloved lead actor, James Wan's "Aquaman" sequel could very well be the final hurrah for the DC of yesteryear before Gunn and Safran usher in their new regime.