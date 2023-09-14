Small Details You Missed In The Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Trailer

After years of anticipation, DC has finally debuted the first look at James Wan's long-gestating "Aquaman" sequel.

Since cameras began to roll on the sophomore "Aquaman" outing, the DC superhero franchise has gone through a notable amount of changes. Perhaps the most obvious is that James Gunn and Peter Safran are now in charge of the new DC Universe, taking the company's characters in a fresh, bold direction. This, of course, means that what's come before doesn't really matter. While the new slate of franchise offerings won't debut for some time, audiences still have "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" to look forward to.

Luckily, director James Wan isn't super bummed about Gunn and Safran taking over the entire DC continuity, telling Entertainment Weekly that "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" exists in its own separate world — kind of. "But the beauty of this movie, this Aquaman world, is that, very early on, we always said that we are our own separate universe," Wan revealed. "So, what we do, ultimately, doesn't get affected by all that stuff, all that noise."

And by the looks of the first trailer, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is doing its own thing, peeling back the layers of the complicated world of Atlantis. In the trailer, audiences are treated to tons of Easter eggs, references, and nods to Aquaman lore, which makes this sequel feel extremely special. And while plot details are minimal, the trailer does a great job of teasing just how chaotic Arthur Curry's (Jason Momoa) sophomore adventure will be.

Read on to learn some of the small details you may have missed in the first trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."