3 Lines In Loki Season 2 That Mean More Than You Realized

At its core, "Loki" Season 2 questions the reach of authority. Is it right, or even helpful, for the TVA to prune branched timelines — read: commit genocide — all in the name of protecting the Sacred Timeline? Is it right, or even helpful, for someone to do the same to the TVA? And are such decisions not an act of playing god? Hunter B-15, whom Wunmi Mosaku built from scratch, certainly thinks so, pleading with her superiors in a meeting with the judges' council to put a pause on pruning.

While her words fall on deaf ears for some, they're a much-needed wake-up call for others. Judge Gamble (Liz Carr) takes the revelation of her origin as a stolen variant hard, realizing that she's condemned other variants to death for falling outside of the same parameters she does. When she says, "All my life, I've always handed down the same verdict: guilty. The Time-Keepers deemed it so," audiences understand that she's broken free from the Matrix.

And it's that clarity that means so much more because Judge Gamble can so easily be swapped out with a number of authority figures in real life. Everyone watching "Loki" Season 2 can conjure up some leader, whether political, religious, or corporate, who could do with a similar reality check. The idea of power realizing its own ramifications is so idyllic that it's almost too fantastical, even for a Marvel project, but only time will tell if Judge Gamble follows through on her new worldview.