Loki Season 2: Why Sylvie Lands In A McDonald's After Killing MCU's Kang Variant

Sylvie has spent her entire life hiding in the branches of time, and after betraying Loki at the end of Season 1, she finds the perfect location. McDonald's is an apt place for Sylvie, someone who never had a childhood.

"When we stayed in the view of character, this woman who went on the run as a child, had been running through time, a fugitive of time, living in apocalypses, never being able to relax or slow down, the novelty of walking into a 1980s McDonald's looked appealing," Kevin Wright continued. "You play a Little League game and go to McDonald's. You go to a kid's birthday party at McDonald's. Someone like Sylvie would never have experienced that, and would be really taken by that."

The decade is another important aspect of Sylvie's choice. Not only is it a random spot in time that wouldn't immediately spring to mind for anyone trying to find her, but it's also the height of nostalgia. Sylvie can experience a moment that harkens back to innocence. She lost her innocence early on, so having a front-row seat to an era gone by is her first chance to immerse herself in it. The last thing she wants is a reminder of what she's done and the people she hurt along the way. Loki doesn't seem prepared to let her go so easily, but at least for a moment, the trickster can pretend she's someone else.