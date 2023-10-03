Loki Season 2 Review: For All Time, Always, Gets Convoluted

See, after the first episode, which is all about saving Loki from blipping forward and back in time, Ourobouros (Ke Huy Quan), a new character who repairs and replaces items in his basement shop, finds the TVA itself is in trouble. Something about alternate timelines overloading the system. But the trouble is, they can't even open the doors to the outside without an aura scan (whatever that is) of the person who created the TVA, He Who Remains — and he's dead.

Of course, Loki knows he can find a variant, but he has no idea how to do so, so instead he and Mobius (Owen Wilson) follow Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who's teamed up with Miss Minutes (Tara Strong). She leads them right to Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors again). There's a lot of back and forth, including run-ins with Sophie, who wants to kill both Renslayer and Timely; and Timely siding with Renslayer then Loki and Mobius, depending on who he thinks seems more trustworthy at the time. But the crux of the story is Loki and everyone else's drive to save the TVA and all the timelines that now exist in the world.

The problem is that while, for example, Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) feels bad when someone from their agency prunes a timeline, viewers don't. After all, we don't know anyone in those timelines on the show, so why should we care if a timeline is wiped out? The only impact it has on us is that one of the lines of their drawing is erased. The show spends entirely too much time on these predicaments and not nearly enough on things the audience will actually care about.

While there's nothing wrong with going in the direction of time chaos, the show has allowed its plot to get so technical that it's hard to understand what's going on. The thing is, I'm not sure if everything they're doing fits together, but that's not what I care about, either. I care about people and their lives — specifically the individuals who this show is about. But none of the people in this show have much of a life beyond the immediate threat. Sophie is the only one who wants anything beyond saving the TVA, and even her desires are minimal. As a result, there's nothing much to invest in here.