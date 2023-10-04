Loki Season 2: What Rotten Tomatoes Critics Are Saying About The Marvel Series

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2.

The long-awaited second season of "Loki" takes the Bifrost to Disney+ on Thursday, and reviewers who were given advance looks at the MCU show are making their opinions known. Rotten Tomatoes, which aggregates those reviews, currently scores the critics' reviews at a respectably "fresh" 82%, a strong indicator that Season 2 keeps the strong momentum from its first batch of episodes.

However, that number isn't the full picture. Rotten Tomatoes generates its oft-criticized scores by sorting every review into a binary: fresh or rotten, then averaging out those binaries. To really understand how critics feel about "Loki" Season 2, it's helpful to dive into their actual words. And those words are mixed, to put it mildly. This season finds its titular former villain (Tom Hiddleston) once again paired with Owen Wilson's Mobius as they untangle the aftereffects of He Who Remains' (Jonathan Majors) Season 1 death. Back again is Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and new to the proceedings is Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan as the TVA technician Ouroboros.

At the center of critical disagreement is a larger conversation about the MCU, which many perceive to be in a slump after some lackluster Phase 4 and 5 projects failed to maintain the high bar set by 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." While some critics argue that "Loki" Season 2 proves this superhero multiverse can still dazzle, others don't find it charming enough to slough off the chitinous shell of superhero fatigue.

Whether "Loki" sees a second-season success or sophomore slump depends on what you're looking to get out of the show. For those who wanted deep character work and a straightforward plot, disappointment abounds. But if you're after action and comic-book antics, it's mischievous fun.