Wonder Woman 3 Rumors May Reveal Patty Jenkins' Scrapped DC Movie Plans

A Hollywood insider is revealing what some of the plans were behind "Wonder Woman 3" had Gal Gadot's Diana of Themyscira been given another solo movie under the direction of Patty Jenkins. While plans for "Wonder Woman 3" were scrapped in December 2022, Gadot continued to appear as Wonder Woman for DC as the actor made uncredited cameo appearances in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and "The Flash" in 2023. Of course, Gadot's and Jenkins' "Wonder Woman" solo movies took place in vastly different time periods, as the first solo movie featuring the character was set during World War I, while the title of "Wonder Woman 1984" directly pinpointed the era of the film.

According to a post by @CanWeGetToast on X, formerly known as Twitter, the insider said Gadot's third "Wonder Woman" movie with Jenkins would have had a modern setting. "Patty [Jenkins'] take for her cancelled #WonderWoman3 with Gal Gadot was set in the present day of the DCEU, after Justice League and her cameo in #TheFlash," @CanWeGetToast wrote. "It would have featured other DC characters, one of them being Ben Affleck's Batman."

The inclusion of Affleck's version of Batman makes sense, since Gadot's Wonder Woman and the actor's Caped Crusader both appeared in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," both iterations of "Justice League" and "The Flash."