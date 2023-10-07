Wonder Woman 3 Rumors May Reveal Patty Jenkins' Scrapped DC Movie Plans
A Hollywood insider is revealing what some of the plans were behind "Wonder Woman 3" had Gal Gadot's Diana of Themyscira been given another solo movie under the direction of Patty Jenkins. While plans for "Wonder Woman 3" were scrapped in December 2022, Gadot continued to appear as Wonder Woman for DC as the actor made uncredited cameo appearances in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and "The Flash" in 2023. Of course, Gadot's and Jenkins' "Wonder Woman" solo movies took place in vastly different time periods, as the first solo movie featuring the character was set during World War I, while the title of "Wonder Woman 1984" directly pinpointed the era of the film.
According to a post by @CanWeGetToast on X, formerly known as Twitter, the insider said Gadot's third "Wonder Woman" movie with Jenkins would have had a modern setting. "Patty [Jenkins'] take for her cancelled #WonderWoman3 with Gal Gadot was set in the present day of the DCEU, after Justice League and her cameo in #TheFlash," @CanWeGetToast wrote. "It would have featured other DC characters, one of them being Ben Affleck's Batman."
The inclusion of Affleck's version of Batman makes sense, since Gadot's Wonder Woman and the actor's Caped Crusader both appeared in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," both iterations of "Justice League" and "The Flash."
Wonder Woman 3 didn't make the cut of Gunn and Safran's DC reboot
Gal Gadot's Diana of Themyscira made her debut in director Zack Snyder's 2016 hit "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" before getting her own solo movie in the 2017 worldwide blockbuster "Wonder Woman." She then joined her fellow DC superhero legends in 2019's "Justice League — which was given a proper telling with Snyder's version of the film in 2021— and in the interim, appeared in "Wonder Woman 1984" in 2020.
Since then, the fate of Wonder Woman — at least as the subject of another solo film — has been up in the air. Financially, "Wonder Woman 1984" was a box office disaster, earning just $166 million worldwide against a $200 million budget in a hybrid theatrical-streaming release during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2020 and early 2021.
Throwing Wonder Woman's future in further disarray, filmmakers James Gunn and Peter Safran were tapped to lead Warner Bros.' new DC Film and TV Division in late October 2022. Even before Gadot's cameos in the "Shazam!" sequel and "The Flash," plans for every movie Gunn and Safran were announced for their DC Universe Reboot, but "Wonder Woman 3" was not among them.
Despite all the setbacks, Gadot weighed in on the future of her involvement in the franchise months after Gunn and Safran's announcement. Addressing if "Wonder Woman 3" was happening after all, Gadot told Comic Book in August 2023, "From what I heard from James [Gunn] and from Peter [Safran] is that we're gonna develop a 'Wonder Woman 3' together."
Not long after the Comic Book report, a inside source told Variety that nothing regarding a third "Wonder Woman" movie was ever promised to Gadot.