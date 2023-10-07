Die Hard 6 - Will It Ever Happen?

If you want to get really technical, we already have six "Die Hard" movies. Roderick Thorp's 1979 novel "Nothing Lasts Forever," which "Die Hard" is loosely based on, was actually a sequel to his 1966 book "The Detective," which Hollywood transformed into a 1968 film starring Frank Sinatra. Despite their shared literary origin, one will find little similarity between Sinatra's hard-bitted cop Joe Leland and Bruce Willis' working-class action hero John McClane, but legally the projects were so connected that "Die Hard's" producers were contractually obligated to offer Sinatra the lead role first. Imagine, for a moment, a 73-year-old Ol' Blue Eyes croaking "Yippee-ki-yay, motherf**ker" into a walkie-talkie.

But for non-persnickety trivia buffs, only five "Die Hard" movies exist: The 1988 blockbuster original and its immediate sequels, 1990's "Die Hard 2: Die Harder" and 1995's "Die Hard with a Vengeance," plus two late-arriving entries, "Live Free or Die Hard" from 2007 and 2013's "A Good Day to Die Hard." After "A Good Day" met with so-so box office and scathing reviews, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura began working on a sixth and presumably final film, one that would send John McClane riding off into the sunset like his cowboy hero Roy Rogers. But in the decade since, the project hit delay after delay, and now seems less likely than ever to see the light of day. Let's take a look at the long, strange history of "Die Hard 6" and ask ourselves, will it ever happen?