The Devastating Death Of Die Hard Star Clarence Gilyard Jr.
"Die Hard" actor, author, and university professor Clarence Gilyard Jr. has passed at the age of 66 due to an unspecified illness on November 28, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Born into a military family on December 24, 1955, Gilyard, the son of U.S. Air Force Officer Clarence Gilyard Sr., initially attended the United States Air Force Academy himself for a year before landing on his true passion (via The Famous People).
Although he found success through roles in not only "Die Hard" but also "Top Gun" and "Walker, Texas Ranger," Gilyard semiretired from acting in 2005 to teach at the University of Nevada Las Vegas' College of Fine Arts, though he eventually returned in 2012. Gilyard told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2010, "My manager-agent is not happy that I'm not working, but the university is just too much fun. And once you start a semester and meet those students, it's like doing a TV series. You're plugged into them. How can you leave them once you see in their eyes that they're depending on you? They have aspirations for their own growth for those 15 weeks."
Gilyard is best known for Die Hard and Walker, Texas Ranger
Clarence Gilyard Jr. has 37 acting credits and managed to win two awards (via IMDb), with his most famous roles being over-the-top computer hacker Theo in "Die Hard," Lieutenant Junior Grade Marcus "Sundown" Williams in "Top Gun," and Ranger James Trivette on "Walker, Texas, Ranger." Besides this impressive array, Gilyard also appeared in the first two "Left Behind" movies, "Left Behind" and "Left Behind II: Tribulation Force," as Pastor Bruce Barnes, a role that was probably important to him due to his Catholic faith (via Catholic News Agency).
When asked by getTV why "Walker, Texas Ranger" is still popular to this day, Gilyard replied, "People are living a lot longer, and television in the home can still be a family event. It's a family pastime. And Walker, even though it was moving into a high-action genre, was still a family show. And essentially, we were a family [on the show] and people allowed us into their homes. They liked our family, the chemistry was there. Chuck did a pretty good job putting together a family. And you know, right and wrong in a lot of people's psyches is still black and white. The cowboys were the good guys." From teaching film to playing pilots, priests, cowboys, and computer-literate thieves, Gilyard was a versatile, knowledgeable, and compassionate individual.