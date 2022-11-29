The Devastating Death Of Die Hard Star Clarence Gilyard Jr.

"Die Hard" actor, author, and university professor Clarence Gilyard Jr. has passed at the age of 66 due to an unspecified illness on November 28, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Born into a military family on December 24, 1955, Gilyard, the son of U.S. Air Force Officer Clarence Gilyard Sr., initially attended the United States Air Force Academy himself for a year before landing on his true passion (via The Famous People).

Although he found success through roles in not only "Die Hard" but also "Top Gun" and "Walker, Texas Ranger," Gilyard semiretired from acting in 2005 to teach at the University of Nevada Las Vegas' College of Fine Arts, though he eventually returned in 2012. Gilyard told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2010, "My manager-agent is not happy that I'm not working, but the university is just too much fun. And once you start a semester and meet those students, it's like doing a TV series. You're plugged into them. How can you leave them once you see in their eyes that they're depending on you? They have aspirations for their own growth for those 15 weeks."