The Big Bang Theory Was Greenlit Thanks To A Main Character You Wouldn't Expect

"The Big Bang Theory" is easily among the most popular sitcoms of the last couple of decades. Alternating between lovingly embracing and outwardly mocking nerd culture, the series ran for 12 seasons on CBS and racked up a staggering episode count of nearly 280 before wrapping up in the spring of 2019. However, all of that could have been erased if the show's pilot fell face first.

While Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) would go on to become the fan favorite on "The Big Bang Theory," his chemistry with fellow lead Leonard (Johnny Galecki) wasn't originally enough to get the show a pass for its first season. The initial pilot for the series actually contained two other characters that were inevitably cut out. Katie (Amanda Walsh) and Gilda (Iris Bahr) were in the first draft of the series premiere but were ultimately replaced by another actor.

Penny (Kaley Cuoco) turned out to be the missing ingredient that the series needed to make it past the cutting room floor. "There was so much about the pilot that did work," former CBS Entertainment chairwoman Nina Tassler told Emmy Magazine (via The Direct). "But there were parts of the script that didn't work, and we had to recast an actress. [Chuck Lorre] is such an extraordinary talent. He had a great concept and wonderful chemistry between the two leads, so I asked him if he would try again."