The Big Bang Theory: What Is Melissa Rauch Doing Now?

Melissa Rauch discussed the "Night Court" reboot in a February 2023 interview on the "Jennifer Hudson Show." The New Jersey native shared that she believed those unfamiliar with the comedy's source material would like the new show just as much as hardcore fans. She hinted that her character inherited her father, Judge Harry T. Stone's (Harry Laverne Anderson) inability to hide his whimsy, even while wearing his judge robe.

"What I love about it is that people who loved the original incarnation, there's so much for them that they will remember and nostalgia and just all these little Easter eggs that they will remember from the original," shared the actor. "And then for people who don't have any prior knowledge of it, they can come into it with fresh eyes and they don't need to have that, you know, familiarity with it either."

While Rauch's children, Brooks and Sadie, may have enjoyed a few episodes of "Firebuds" and "The Chicken Squad," it is unlikely that they are aware their mother is an actor on the animated shows. While speaking to Hudson, the "Big Bang Theory" star explained that her son and daughter are under the impression that she actually works in a court of law. "Is it wrong that I haven't corrected them? They've seen the posters for ['Night Court'] and they're like, 'Mom's a judge!' And I'm like, 'Yes, I am,'" quipped Rauch.