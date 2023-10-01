The Big Bang Theory: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?

CBS struck gold with "The Big Bang Theory," a sitcom about a group of Caltech scientists who are capable of understanding the most complicated academic theories but who lack the social and emotional intelligence to back up their brain power. After they were first introduced, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and his friends managed to charm audiences enough to bring in big viewing numbers and remain on the air for over a decade. By the time the show ended, "The Big Bang Theory" had aired an impressive 279 episodes, which were released over the course of 12 seasons between September 24, 2007 and May 16, 2019.

Created by Bill Prady and sitcom legend Chuck Lorre, "The Big Bang Theory" became one of the most popular sitcoms during the modern golden age of television. A network show that managed to hang on for roughly 12 years and thrive despite the surging popularity of streaming services during its run, "The Big Bang Theory" represents one of the last examples of appointment TV as audiences used to experience it. And despite launching less than two months before the 2007 Writers Guild strike, the show persevered and avoided an early cancellation.