Anthony LaPaglia Reveals The Real Reason He Dropped Out Of Django Unchained

Being cast in a Quentin Tarantino movie is a major bucket list item for countless actors. This was the case for "Without a Trace" and "Frasier" star Anthony LaPaglia, who was set to join the star-studded cast of Tarantino's 2012 Western epic, "Django Unchained." Recently, the actor opened up about the tough decision that resulted in his absence from the eventual two-time Oscar winner.

LaPaglia was announced as part of the cast in October 2011, where he was set to portray one of the dastardly brothers who attempts to transfer Django (Jamie Foxx) to a mining company. By August 2012, it was revealed that LaPaglia exited the project, primarily pointing towards the messy production schedule as his reasoning.

In an interview with "Inside of You," LaPaglia shared that, while waiting for the shifting schedule to clear up, a new obligation presented itself. "They kept pushing my part, they pushed it for months," he said. "And then I got another job. And as soon as I got that job ... Quentin's ready for me." The job in question was a key role in "Underground: The Julian Assange Story" directed by Robert Connolly, who LaPaglia worked with prior on 2009's "Balibo."

Leaving Tarantino's film was a tough choice, with LaPaglia believing that the director was upset by his decision. However, a lot more was at stake if he exited "Underground," with the actor explaining, "By then, it was an Australian film that got its funding based on my name ... this movie, if I pull out of it, they're going to lose their financing and I felt responsible to that. I knew me not being in 'Django,' Quentin wasn't going to lose one cent in financing." Fortunately for LaPaglia, he wasn't the only A-lister who missed out on the opportunity.