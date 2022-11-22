Quentin Tarantino Is Making The Jump To TV

Quentin Tarantino has been a writer, director, and producer in the film industry for some time, lending his talents to several movies throughout his career, even appearing in front of the camera at times. But now it seems the infamous filmmaker is taking his skills to the small screen.

It's no secret that many consider the man to be one of the most influential when it comes to making compelling motion pictures (via The Guardian). While he is revered for his accomplishments, Tarantino hasn't sat in the director's chair that often, especially when compared to other heavy hitters like Martin Scorsese or Steven Speilberg (via IMDb). With ten releases and nine total films directed by the well-renowned cinematic auteur, the filmmaker has several critically acclaimed titles (via Rotten Tomatoes), including two Academy Award wins, one for "Pulp Fiction" and the other for "Django Unchained" in 2013 (via Oscars.org). Out of all the Tarantino flicks, the director himself feels that his worst endeavor is the movie "Death Proof" and his greatest achievement is "Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood." But all good things must come to an end, and sometimes change is just inevitable.

Tarantino has made it clear he is considering stepping away from the movie industry and will put out a tenth feature before he ultimately leaves the film game behind. While his days working on the big screen may be close to over, his adventures in the realm of television could be taken to the next level.