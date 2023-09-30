Knives Out 3 - Will It Ever Happen?

Despite its massive star power, the original "Knives Out" was a relatively modest production as far as Hollywood blockbusters go, coming in at $40 million in terms of its budget. Still, the murder mystery blew the doors off at the global box office, bringing in over $300 million in ticket sales.

Unsurprisingly, this led to a bidding war for the sequel. While AppleTV+ and Amazon were two other candidates who were hoping to secure the right to produce a sequel, Netflix ended up snatching "Knives Out" for its own stable and a deal to pay over $450 million for two more films for more stories following private investigator Benoit Blanc was announced.

While we've already seen one-half of that deal with the star-studded, explosive comedy-mystery "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Netflix made a two-part deal to produce the films. This means that we'll be seeing "Knives Out 3" at some point down the road. Though we know very little about the prospective trilogy ender, there are some clues that we can parse out on our own and deliver to you in our own personal purloined letter.