Rian Johnson Is Already Working On The Next Knives Out Movie

Rian Johnson seems to have one of the busiest schedules in Hollywood. He's following up on the incredible success of "Glass Onion" with the mystery-oriented series "Poker Face," streaming on Peacock later this month. He's also still working on that "Star Wars" trilogy that Lucasfilm gave him after helming "The Last Jedi." However, "Star Wars" will have to wait, as a third "Knives Out" movie holds Johnson's highest priority.

"I'm making the next [Benoit Blanc movie] next because it's the most exciting thing right now to me," he told Empire. "That's served me really well. I feel like any movie I'm making, I need to be making it because I can't imagine doing anything else. I'm jumping into the next Benoit Blanc next because I can't think about another story." As for what that story could look like, Johnson remained quiet on any plot details. He revealed that he has a "big cloud of ideas" but he's still in the initial planning phase for the threequel, so nothing's set in stone just yet. The director also confirmed his plans to continue delivering a different experience with the third "Knives Out" movie, and that prospect makes him excited to get to work.

In a similar fashion to "Glass Onion," fans can expect the threequel to premiere on Netflix, as the streaming service's deal with Johnson was for two sequels (via The Hollywood Reporter). As for films past the third one, the director hasn't confirmed anything yet, but he and star Daniel Craig told Variety that they would continue to come back as long as the other was on board.