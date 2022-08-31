Daniel Craig Credits James Bond For His Knives Out 2 Return

During the initial press run for 2019's "Knives Out," director Rian Johnson was very candid about his desire to create more movies within this universe — following the eccentric detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he solved mysteries around the globe. "If this movie does even okay, I will, in a heartbeat, make more of these with Daniel," Johnson said during a 2019 interview with Collider. "We had so much fun making this. The idea of getting together every few years and making a new Benoit Blanc mystery, that seems like heaven to me."

Fortunately, "Knives Out" became the surprise hit of 2019: receiving critical acclaim upon its release and raking in an impressive box office haul to boot. The film's immense success led streaming giant Netflix to secure the rights to two new "Knives Out" sequels for $469M, making Johnson's dream of returning to this world a reality (via The Hollywood Reporter). The first of these upcoming sequels is titled "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," which introduces a new and intriguing cast of potential killers in much the same way that its predecessor did.

Connecting this film to its predecessor is the return of Daniel Craig, who is reprising his role once more as the mysterious and charismatic Benoit Blanc. As it happens, Craig himself seems to think he has been uniquely prepared for this latest collaboration with Rian Johnson simply due to his previous work in the "James Bond" franchise.