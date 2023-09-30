Once Popular TV Shows No One Talks About Anymore

It used to be that there were too many channels on television but never anything good to watch. That's the cliche of the 20th century, but in the 21st, the opposite holds true. Now, we have countless options with streaming services, broadcast HDTV, and cable, and there's simply too much good content and never enough time to watch it all. Most people assemble a list of recommended series... that they'll just never get to.

Because of this, incredibly popular TV shows often create a stir while on the air but soon after the series finale they creep back into the bushes like an all-too-familiar Homer Simpson meme. Some shows don't contend with this problem, so you'll always see pop culture references or even revivals or reboots decades after a series ends.

This rings true of "Star Trek," "I Love Lucy," "Game of Thrones," and a plethora of other amazing series. Many others once dominated our television sets and have fallen into obscurity under the ever-increasing pile of new content. These series all once sat atop everyone's must-see list but now you rarely see any references to them or even hear someone talking about them anymore.