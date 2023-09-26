Why Jason Momoa Was Never The Same After Game Of Thrones

Considering how Khal Drogo enters the world of "Game of Thrones," it's rather shocking that he turned out to be such a popular character. We first meet him in Episode 1 when he trades his Dothraki army for an arranged marriage to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and we quickly learn that Drogo is well known for massacring innocent people across Essos.

Savage as he might be, this Dothraki warlord endeared himself to fans with his surprisingly genuine affection for Daenerys, his skill in battle, and his memorable gold-plated execution of Viserys Targaryen (Harry Lloyd). It's worth mentioning that Jason Momoa himself is responsible for one of Drogo's most iconic scenes, in which he duels a fellow Dothraki who insults Daenerys to his face. "One thing missing in the book for me was to see Drogo fight," Momoa said in James Hibbard's behind-the-scenes book, "Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon." "The whole buildup and the myth of him is amazing, and George is phenomenal. But I want to see him f–k s–t up."

This thrilling battle is part of the reason why Drogo remains a fan favorite more than a decade after "Game of Thrones," despite only appearing in ten episodes of the series. The character is so popular that Momoa actually reprised his role as Khal Drogo for a 2018 episode of "Saturday Night Live." That same year, it was reported by NBC News that nine babies in the U.S. had been given the name "Khal" in honor of the Dothraki warlord, further cementing him as one of the most beloved characters in the series.