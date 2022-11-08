Jason Momoa Is Pumped For James Gunn's DC Leadership
While the Warner Bros Discovery merger hasn't exactly been an example of smooth sailing thus far (with the company claiming a net loss of around $2.8 billion in its latest Q3 reports according to Deadline) there are certainly some exciting developments happening at the moment. Perhaps one of the most noteworthy changes is the addition of director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran as the co-heads of DC Studios' Film, TV, and Animation Division (per The Hollywood Reporter). Gunn has written and directed some very well-received comic book films over the years, including the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies for Marvel and "The Suicide Squad" for DC, so his taking the reigns of the creative side for the latter company is a very big deal.
As it turns out, there is definitely a lot of excitement surrounding Gunn's ascension as well. "Suicide Squad" director David Ayer praised the director on Twitter, believing that DC as a whole was very fortunate to have him in charge of things. And now it seems as if "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa himself has chimed in, and he couldn't be happier with the change in leadership. In fact, he believes there are exciting opportunities to come with Gunn at the helm.
Jason Momoa says one of his dreams will be realized with James Gunn in charge
During a recent interview with ET Canada, "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa praised the decision to put James Gunn in charge of the creative side of DC Studios. In fact, he hinted that it was an opportunity for a lot of special projects to be realized, and even hinted at big things to come, though he played coy with what exactly that could mean.
"I think that with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I'm very excited about that," Momoa said. "There are a lot of cool things that will be coming up. One of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch. So, stay tuned!"
There isn't really any clear indicator of what Momoa could be talking about, given that the DCEU has already covered a lot of ground in such a short amount of time. But the DC comics have a deep and varied history filled with many cool characters and large-scale events for Gunn to pull from. Really, it could be anything from some kind of monumental Aquaman-related story or another team-up style film, which is what Gunn has previously thrived at with both the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films and "The Suicide Squad." Either way, Momoa seems absolutely thrilled at where the future of DC is headed, and given Gunn's track record, fans have good reason to be excited as well.