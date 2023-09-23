Sam Levinson's Euphoria Season 3 Description Draws Backlash From Fans
Sam Levinson was at the top of the world with the first two seasons of his HBO teen drama "Euphoria." While actors like Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Angus Cloud rightfully earned plenty of praise in their own rights, the show's writing and direction, both of which are done almost exclusively by Levinson, have also been seen as a highlight of the series.
However, that was all before "The Idol" fiasco. The showbiz drama series, which starred Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp, was slammed by critics and audiences alike over its five-episode run and has even called into question whether "Euphoria" will still work when it finally returns. Meanwhile, Levinson's Season 3 description of Rue (Zendaya) as part of a film noir set in a "corrupt world" is turning off some fans already.
"Sounds like the opposite of everything that made Euphoria special in the first place, but we'll see how it turns out," wrote u/OK-Distribution-986 on the r/euphoria subreddit. u/yuhmamazama had a similarly unenthused reaction to the announcement, writing, "Idk [The] Idol has 'noir' elements, and if that's what we are getting, I'm scared af lmaoooo."
Some fans still have faith in Sam Levinson after The Idol
Still, not everyone was as down on Sam Levinson's description of "Euphoria" Season 3. "I think it sounds promising, actually, and feels thematically aligned with what the show has always set out to do," wrote u/meaghantheestallion. They went on to point out how Season 1 was compared by Levinson to a late-night party and Season 2 to the party's dying gasps. "If season 3 has film noir energy, I would imagine it's going to be the 'morning after,' where everyone starts to feel the weight/consequences of what's happened," they explained.
Some other fans were similarly optimistic that the new season could still be worthwhile. "I mean, I think that's what Euphoria was made to be," wrote u/OrangeSon16. "I don't remember what BTS episode he was talking about (I think it was the one about Rue or Jules), but he said that he didn't want the show to stick with a particular pattern, he wanted it to flow naturally," they went on to explain.
Either way, with "Euphoria" unlikely to return until at least 2025, fans are going to have a long wait ahead of them to see how Season 3 ultimately turns out and which characters will be returning to reprise their roles. Of course, with a few of the show's stars turning into some of the most sought-after names in the entertainment industry, we may have to wait even longer for the series to make its (hopefully) triumphant return.