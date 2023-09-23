Sam Levinson's Euphoria Season 3 Description Draws Backlash From Fans

Sam Levinson was at the top of the world with the first two seasons of his HBO teen drama "Euphoria." While actors like Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Angus Cloud rightfully earned plenty of praise in their own rights, the show's writing and direction, both of which are done almost exclusively by Levinson, have also been seen as a highlight of the series.

However, that was all before "The Idol" fiasco. The showbiz drama series, which starred Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp, was slammed by critics and audiences alike over its five-episode run and has even called into question whether "Euphoria" will still work when it finally returns. Meanwhile, Levinson's Season 3 description of Rue (Zendaya) as part of a film noir set in a "corrupt world" is turning off some fans already.

"Sounds like the opposite of everything that made Euphoria special in the first place, but we'll see how it turns out," wrote u/OK-Distribution-986 on the r/euphoria subreddit. u/yuhmamazama had a similarly unenthused reaction to the announcement, writing, "Idk [The] Idol has 'noir' elements, and if that's what we are getting, I'm scared af lmaoooo."