Sam Levinson's The Idol Is So Bad It Just Might Ruin Euphoria Season 3

There's a moment pretty early on in the series premiere of "The Idol" that suggests the ways in which the show is going to be problematic. As troubled pop star Jocelyn is taking a photo shoot, the intimacy coordinator intervenes. As this man tries to do his job, everyone grows increasingly frustrated with him, and he's eventually locked in a bathroom for "comedic" effect.

While Hollywood hasn't been without criticism for intimacy coordinators, this is a bad look for "The Idol" in particular, as the show was widely criticized by insiders as having a toxic set. Furthermore, others have knocked the show for becoming the very thing it thinks it's satirizing, and leaning far too much into the male gaze for a show that was supposed to be seen through a feminist lens. Though Levinson was purportedly brought on to try and "fix" Amy Seimetz' take on the show after Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye expressed dissatisfaction, it looks like either Levinson wasn't the guy for the job or — with this being an obvious celebrity vanity project — there simply was nothing worth saving here in the first place.

Still, the other great sin that "The Idol" has committed is delaying the third season of HBO's critical darling, "Euphoria." Not only is creator Sam Levinson's involvement in the controversial new series holding back new episodes of a much better show from coming out, but it's also adding fuel to the fire by being just the kind of series that critics of "Euphoria" have accused that show of being. And the backlash to "The Idol" could very easily derail the eventual return of "Euphoria" just as the show should've been hitting its peak.