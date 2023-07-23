Euphoria Season 3 Suffers Major Delay — When Will Zendaya's HBO Series Return?

It's a tough time right now for those of us who live to consume the neverending cavalcade of pop culture that we've been indulging in for over a decade. With the SAG-AFTRA strike looking like it could be ongoing for months, many of our favorite shows and movies are set to be delayed indefinitely, including critical darlings like HBO's "Euphoria."

While Sam Levinson's hard-hitting teen drama has wowed fans and critics alike over the course of its first two seasons, things are looking a little more bleak for "Euphoria" following the failure of "The Idol." Levinson took over the series from Amy Seimetz, and unfortunately, the results bordered on total unwatchability, with the show being trounced on all sides.

Now, the already delayed third season of "Euphoria" is set to take even longer to arrive, with a Variety report suggesting that there won't be new episodes until 2025. This leaves at least a three-year gap between Season 2 and Season 3, making it somewhat difficult to keep up the veneer that the show's stars are still in high school. Luckily, Levinson at least has a plan for that aspect of the series.