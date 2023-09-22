What The Fish-Men From One Piece Look Like In Real Life

From top to bottom, there's little Netflix's "One Piece" series does wrong. The production collaborated directly with creator Eiichiro Oda to ensure a quality live-action adaptation, showrunner Matt Owens is the self-proclaimed biggest "One Piece" fan, and, not to mention, the casting was incredibly spot-on. While the series thrives in almost every category, the prosthetics department is the unsung hero of Netflix's latest hit.

"One Piece" has countless ridiculous characters, for lack of a better term. Humans, mermaids, cyborgs, and many more unique-looking individuals inhabit the pages of Oda's world. Understandably, it's not difficult to adapt those into an anime, as the medium lends itself to different art styles, but a live-action series is much more complicated. Despite only dipping its toes into what "One Piece" has to offer, the Netflix series proved nothing is off the table with its adaptation, and the prosthetics department deserves all the credit.

The "One Piece" prosthetics department truly flexed its muscles when designing and adapting the fish-men of the Arlong Pirates. Although there are slight design differences from the manga, Arlong (McKinley Belcher III), Kuroobi (Jandre le Roux), and Chu (Len-Barry Simons) all look incredible in live-action, despite the challenges that come from bringing the fish-men to life. While they may look a bit goofy at first glance, you'll truly understand why the prosthetic department deserves all the praise when you see what the actors look like underneath.