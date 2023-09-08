The Biggest Differences Between Netflix's One Piece And The Manga

Netflix's live-action adaptation of "One Piece" has finally arrived and brings fans and newcomers into a strange pirate world filled with danger and a wild sense of adventure. Based on the beloved manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, the series follows Luffy (Inaki Godoy), an ambitious traveler with stretchy powers who aspires to find the mysterious treasure known as the One Piece and be dubbed "King of the Pirates." However — before heading out on the dangerous and pirate-filled route known as The Grand Line — Luffy must assemble his own pirate crew. As he meets up with a bunch of ragtag warriors and travelers, Luffy also comes to find new enemies that ultimately test the resolve of his crew.

Fans will be thrilled to see some of the ways that Netflix's live-action adaptation brings iconic scenes and characters to life. From seeing Arlong (McKinley Belcher III) and his band of fish-men fully realized in live-action to that game-changing moment of Red-Haired Shanks (Peter Gadiot) giving Luffy his hat, the series pays respect to its source material in great ways. However, it also makes some interesting changes from the manga that fans may or may not have realized. Believe it or not, there are some characters that were totally cut and even some scenes that were completely altered from the original story. So, let's delve into some of the biggest changes that Netflix's "One Piece" makes from the manga.