One Piece: The Two Major Characters Who Don't Survive Netflix's Adaptation

Author of the original "One Piece" manga Eiichiro Oda tends to shy away from killing off characters for good. Fake-outs, therefore, are far more common throughout his expansive series than definitive deaths. Netflix's live-action "One Piece" adaptation, however, is already considerably less death-averse than its source material, amassing a two-character body count in its first season alone.

The first major character to die in Netflix's "One Piece" is Merry (Brett Williams), who works as a butler for the young, wealthy Kaya (Alexander Maniatis). When Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) first meets Kaya at her home in Syrup Village, she's ill and attended to by a caretaker named Klahadore (Alexander Maniatis). However, just before Luffy and crew are able to do so, Merry starts to catch wind of that fact that Klahadore is actually a notorious pirate captain named Kuro. Unfortunately, the price he pays for happening upon Kuro's secret is his life.

Then, in Episode 5, Don Krieg (Milton Schorr) is the second major "One Piece" character to die off. Krieg shows up during Dracule Mihawk (Steven Ward)'s introductory scene as the captain of a crew of pirates Mihawk is effortlessly slaughtering. Krieg tries to fight back only to lose his life within seconds before Mihawk leaves to confront Luffy and his crew.