Aquaman 2 Rumor: Audiences Walk Out Of Test Screenings Over Controversial Death
Contains potential spoilers for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"
"Aquaman 2" has had one of the most contentious journeys to the big screen in recent memory. Numerous news stories materialized over the past couple of years of how the film went through many different reshoots. It also didn't help that the film apparently wasn't receiving good test screenings, as there were reports people walked out of the free screenings. At the time, some people placed the blame on Amber Heard due to her messy legal drama with Johnny Depp. However, a new reason may have emerged that makes much more sense as to why people left early.
As shown in the trailer, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will focus on Arthur Curry's (Jason Momoa) new duties as a husband and father. He has a newborn baby, which automatically makes comic book fans nervous. There's a storyline where Black Manta kills Aquababy in the comics, and some believe this plot point will be adapted into the film, especially with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta having a more prominent role. On the Beyond the Trailer YouTube page, movie scooper Grace Randolph discussed the "Aquaman 2" test audience screening walkouts. While she doesn't explicitly mention Aquababy's death as the cause, it's somewhat hinted at. There's no definitive sourcing the death occurs or that it caused walkouts, but many people are taking it that way, with @CanWeGetToast not mincing words, "This baby is going to f***ing die btw."
Aquababy's death could be one of the most shocking comic book movie moments ever if it happens
With no details on the exact moment test screening audience members walked out or interviews with them afterward, it's impossible to say at this time what caused these reactions. But everyone seems to be running with the idea that "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will kill off Aquaman's baby. The YouTube channel Mr H Reviews posted an entire video breaking down this theory and how several sources are now running with this idea. It's even more interesting when considering "The Flash" also has a scene with babies in peril, as the opening action sequence sees multiple babies fall from high up in a building, forcing Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) to save them in bizarre ways, like putting one in a microwave.
If "Aquaman 2" actually goes through with this plot point, it makes sense it would rub people the wrong way. It's one thing to see a superhero sacrifice themself for the greater good in a movie, but an innocent baby dying would be a step too far for some. It also may seem out of place in a colorful, almost cartoonish superhero film. Audiences already had to see one baby die this year, as 2023's "The Boogeyman" opens with a scene where the titular monster attacks a small baby in what's arguably the most disturbing moment in the entire film.
Then again, if test audiences did leave during Aquababy's death, it's possible part of the movie's many reshoots involved redoing that moment. When the film comes out on December 20, Aquababy could wind up safe and sound by the finale.
Grace Randolph doesn't have a great track record with these kinds of scoops
In the comics, there's precedence for Aquababy's death. Plus, the "Aquaman 2" trailer heavily hints at that moment happening, with Black Manta talking about destroying Aquaman's family. There's also a scene of Mera (Amber Heard) trying to break a glass sphere, and a glass sphere was used in Aquababy's death years ago. It's possible this could all be a misdirect to raise the stakes and make people worried even though the baby ends up being fine. It's impossible to know until the movie comes out, but it's also worth taking this information with a grain of salt, considering the source.
Grace Randolph has made a career of providing exclusive scoops and breaking news. Sometimes, she gets it right, like writing on X in January 2022 about how the DC Extended Universe was dead with Warner Bros. wanting Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill out. Other times, she's been way off the mark, like when she double-downed on the X platform about James Gunn casting Logan Lerman for the role of Superman in the upcoming "Superman: Legacy." Of course, that didn't come to fruition, as he ultimately gave the part to David Corenswet.
People may call them "scoops," but it would be more accurate to call them "rumors." And to be fair, Randolph may have been right about Aquababy dying in test screenings, but Warner Bros. could change it for the theatrical release. As of right now, it's Schrödinger's Aquababy, where he's both dead and alive, depending on who you ask online.